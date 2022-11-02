One more mild day before rain chances and colder weather move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it’s early November and we’re seeing temperatures in the 70s, usually changes aren’t too far off and that is going to be the case for Siouxland.

We will stay mild for a bit longer thought as we’ll see some clearing for the overnight hours with lows staying very mild in the mid 50s with a steady south wind.

Thursday will be our last warm day for a while with highs again getting into the 70s for central and eastern Siouxland although western Siouxland probably won’t get out of the 60s as a cold front will be moving in along with more clouds.

Showers then become likely heading into Thursday night and we could even see a few thunderstorms try to develop as well with lows in the upper 30s.

Shower chances will continue into Friday as much colder air takes hold of the region causing highs to only reach the mid 40s with a north wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

If the air turns cold enough fast enough Friday night, we may even try to see a bit of light snow mix in with light rain showers but nothing is expected to accumulate.

Skies should start clearing some on Saturday with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday should warm up a bit better again with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

I'll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

