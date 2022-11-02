Planet Fitness and other national brands announced for Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Sunset Plaza in Norfolk, Neb. in conjunction with the city has announced new store additions.

According to a news release, Planet Fitness has signed as a new tenant, and Kohl’s and T.J. Maxx are in the final stages of negotiations as new tenants.

“Other additions are forthcoming, and those will be announced as soon as it is appropriate,” said Andres Sevilla, founder and CEO of North King’s Highway LLC, which acquired the Sunset Plaza last December.

“Norfolk’s growth and vibrancy motivated us to invest in the community and help deliver new offerings to its strong retail market,” added Sevilla.

Sevilla said renovation work will continue over the winter months to make way for new store openings in the spring. More than 100,000 square feet of interior remodeling work is ongoing as well as new exterior storefronts for the new tenants.

“Retail recruitment has been a top economic growth priority,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Norfolk has one of the strongest retail pull markets in the state, meaning many people across our region come to Norfolk to shop. These new additions, and others to come, will greatly enhance our position as a regional retail destination. This elevates our quality of life, helps us retain population and attract newcomers, and helps expand our sales tax base which assists us in providing better public services.”

