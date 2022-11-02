Public forum held for North Sioux City airfield expansion

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - The Graham Airport in North Sioux City, South Dakota, is gearing up for a major expansion, so a first public meeting was held Tuesday evening to discuss the extensive project.

Leaders say it’s projected to cost $17 million, which includes private and public funds, and a Phase 1 completion date sometime in 2025.

The project would involve development of a new runway and west taxiway.

It would add more than 120 acres along the Big Sioux River, including a nature path and green space, and would be able to accommodate medium to large aircraft.

In addition, a new River Bend Business Park is expected to mean economic growth for the area.

A new levy would be moved closer to the river to allow for the construction and expansion of the runway.

Graham Airpark Developer Stephen Jones says there shouldn’t be any roadblocks.

“The grand airpark is a public use facility. And the reason we’re expanding is to allow for businesses throughout the United States to be able to relocate in the state of South Dakota, and practice in South Dakota is very work friendly environment,” Jones said.

There was mixed support for the project at the public forum. Some people expressed concern regarding the land expansion and larger jets flying into the airport.

