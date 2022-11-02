Secret Service announces No Drone Zone ahead of Trump rally

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The United States Secret Service announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2, drone flight restrictions have been put in place for Nov. 3.

According to the news release, “due to protective operations in Sioux City, IA, the Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has established a drone flight restriction.”

The restriction will extend from 6 p.m., Nov. 3 through 9:15 p.m., Nov. 3.

The release further stated it is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state, and local partners to accomplish our protective mission.

This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots.

Drone pilots may reference the FAA mobile application B4UFLY for flight restriction areas and times.

