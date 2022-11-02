Sioux Center, Western Christian & Hinton keep moving in brackets to reach state semifinals

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Day two at the high school state volleyball tournament brought a mix of everything, from teams with a deep history at the tournament, to others making their way back for the first time in a few years.

The one thing that was consistent was teams giving it their all to try to make it to the semifinal.

Starting the day off in class 3A was #6 Unity Christian taking on #3 Mount Vernon in their ninth-straight state appearance.

Unity Christian would put up a strong fight but would ultimately fall 3-0 with a final score of 25-17 in set one, 25-17 in set two and 25-15 in set three.

“This team was definitely very special. We were all super close with each other and we had a really good bond with each other. We always had a fun time and we always played together really well. It was fun.” said Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian senior.

The Knights finish their season at 23-10.

Unity Christian finishes their season in the Class 3A state quarterfinals with a 23-10 record. (KTIV)

One court over, the #4Sioux Center Warriors are back in the tournament for the first time since 2017 taking on #5 West Liberty.

The Warriors handled business in a sweep three sets to none with final scores of 25-13, 25-13, and 25-13.

“I’m just very proud of our team, that we came in ready to play and we respected our opponent, but also we knew that we could play right with this team, and that we could play with a lot of these big teams. So I’m proud of our team that we came in strong, and we had an incredible blocking game,” said Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center senior.

The Warriors moving on to face #1 Des Moines Christian on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Over to class 2A, the Western Christian Wolfpack have become a volleyball powerhouse at state for the 22nd-straight year.

Sumner-Fredericksburg would take set one and keep things close, but the Wolfpack would claw their way back to go to the state semifinal by a final score of 3-1. Sumner-Fredericksburg took set one 25-21, but Western Christian take the next three by score of 26-24, 26-24, 25-18.

“We’re not satisfied. The biggest thing is these girls love each other and they don’t want to be done playing volleyball with each other. That’s what we said too, you know, this is up to you guys. If you guys want to go another day and play volleyball with your best friends then we need to dig in and do this and they were not going to be denied that opportunity,” said Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian head coach.

The Wolfpack continue their run with #6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

To close out the day, the Hinton Blackhawks were flying into state for the first time since 2013. The Blackhawks played Denver at the Western Christian tournament in early October taking the win in a 2-1 decision.

The Blackhawks have been talking about making a deep run in the tournament all season and did just that taking a 3-1 win to move on to the semifinal. Final set scores: Hinton 25-20, Hinton 25-22, Denver 25-18, Hinton 25-13.

“We kind of let them back in, and we said we’re not going to let this do it. Let’s just go get it. The motto was kind of, ‘We got this.’ So we just went out there and brought energy and positivity and we just came together really well as a team,” said Bailey Boeve, Hinton freshman.

Boeve totaled 22 kills on the day to help lead the Blackhawks to the semifinal where they will face #1 Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.