Siouxland Catholic Radio, St. Michael’s School give Boxes of Joy to the less fortunate

Boxes of Joy , packed and ready to be shipped out.
Boxes of Joy , packed and ready to be shipped out.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While kids across the world look forward to presents and fun on the holidays, there are many who are unable to afford what so many take for granted.

Siouxland Catholic Radio is doing its part to help as many kids as possible receive a gift with their Box of Joy project.

Locals were able to grab a box from the radio station and fill it with items, including toys, clothes, school supplies and candy, to be sent to children in developing countries. St. Michael’s Catholic School in South Sioux City partnered with the station, giving boxes to students to fill and bring back.

Representatives at Siouxland Catholic Radio say it’s a fun and easy way to help someone in need.

”This is a way that we can have a global impact,” said Lisa Niebuhr, Listener Relations Director for Siouxland Catholic Radio. “We always say, ‘how can I help somebody else,’ where this is an easy way that you can help children throughout the world, and be able to say, ‘I touched that life.’ And to do that shopping and have fun yourself.”

Last year, the station sent out around 70 boxes. This year, they’re hoping to send more than 200.

You can continue bringing boxes to the station, at 701 West 5th Street in Sioux City, until Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

