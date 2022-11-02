Suspect for Laurel, NE murders has bond revoked

Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County Courtroom. He was called in from a Lincoln...
Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County Courtroom. He was called in from a Lincoln facility.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen and KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Nearly 3 months after 4 people were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska, the man accused of committing the murders has appeared in court.

The suspect is Jason Jones, who had his first court appearance on Nov. 2 for his involvement in the fatal August 2022 shootings.

Jones appeared in the courtroom through video from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Treatment Center in Lincoln. During his arraignment, Jones’s bond status was revoked and the next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Jones faces several felony charges including four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson. Each murder charge has a maximum penalty of the death sentence and a minimum penalty of life in prison.

Back on Oct. 26, Jones was just released from a Lincoln hospital where he had to be treated for severe burns that authorities allege he got when he set two Laurel homes on fire. He had been in the hospital since Aug. 5.

The original incident took place on Aug. 4, when Jones allegedly killed four people at two homes in Laurel before lighting them on fire.

The victims were a family of three, Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford who lived in one house, and Michele Ebeling that lived in the other.

The morning after the shootings, authorities found Jones at his Laurel residence, which was right across the street from one of the victims.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Brenda Payer
Missing woman found safe and unharmed, according to SCPD

Latest News

Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River yesterday identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools