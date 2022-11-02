Suspect for Laurel, NE murders has bond revoked

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Nearly 3 months after 4 people were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska, the man accused of committing the murders has appeared in court.

The suspect is Jason Jones, who had his first court appearance on Nov. 2 for his involvement in the fatal August 2022 shootings.

Jones appeared in the courtroom through video from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Treatment Center in Lincoln. During his arraignment, Jones’s bond status was revoked and the next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Jones faces several felony charges including four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree arson. Each murder charge has a maximum penalty of the death sentence and a minimum penalty of life in prison.

Back on Oct. 26, Jones was just released from a Lincoln hospital where he had to be treated for severe burns that authorities allege he got when he set two Laurel homes on fire. He had been in the hospital since Aug. 5.

The original incident took place on Aug. 4, when Jones allegedly killed four people at two homes in Laurel before lighting them on fire.

The victims were a family of three, Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford who lived in one house, and Michele Ebeling that lived in the other.

The morning after the shootings, authorities found Jones at his Laurel residence, which was right across the street from one of the victims.

