Wednesday is going to be another warm day, but we have rain chances & a cooldown on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Another warm day ahead of us. We are starting off with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s with our wind already up to 20 miles per hour and gust up to 25 miles per hour.

For today, our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s again, but we will see wind up to 40s miles per hour out of the south today and clouds will start to increase throughout the day. So, today will start off on the sunny side, but by the midday hours we will see mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 50s with mostly clear skies with wind on the breezier side. Wind will be out of the south up to 35 miles per hour. An above average night once again in Siouxland.

Our eyes are on Thursday. We will see our highs in the mid to low 70s for parts of Siouxland, but tomorrow we have a strong cold front headed our way. Throughout the day on Thursday colder air will move through that will drop our temperatures into the 50s and 40s across the region. Overnight Thursday, we will see rain chances increase. We are expecting trace amounts of rain throughout the region.

This weekend we will see more average highs for this time of year with plenty of sunshine.

I’ll have more details and tracking this out for on News 4 Today!

