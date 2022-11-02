Windy, cloudy, & warm afternoon

By Jacob Howard
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Another warm day ahead of us. Clouds are moving into the region and will stay with us until later tonight. Wind is out of the south up to 30 miles per hour with gust up to 35 to 40 miles per hour. Temperatures are now in the 60s and low 70s across Siouxland.

For the rest of today, our highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s again, and we will see wind up to 40s miles per hour out of the south today and the clouds moving into the region will start to move out later into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 50s with mostly clear skies with wind on the breezier side. Wind will be out of the south up to 35 miles per hour. An above average night once again in Siouxland.

Our eyes are on Thursday. We will see our highs in the mid to low 70s for parts of Siouxland, but tomorrow we have a strong cold front headed our way. Throughout the day on Thursday colder air will move through that will drop our temperatures into the 50s and 40s across the region. Overnight Thursday, we will see rain chances increase. We are expecting trace amounts of rain throughout the region.

This weekend we will see more average highs for this time of year with plenty of sunshine.

I’ll have more details and tracking this out for on News at Noon!

