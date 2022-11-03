Cherokee, IA locker awarded $500,000-plus USDA grant

USDA - U.S. Department of Agriculture logo.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee, Iowa locker has been named one of 21 grant recipients as part of the Biden-Harris Administration Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that $73 million was awarded to 21 projects through the first round of recipients.

Cherokee Locker Investment, Inc. has received $542,425 towards building a new mixed species processing facility to significantly increase capacity and allow local producers to have their meat federally inspected and sold in a local retail market and online.

In addition to the federal funds, part of the expansion effort is being financed, in part, through investments made by local livestock producers and community members.

“By jumpstarting independent processing projects and increasing processing capacity, these investments create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to get a fair price, while strengthening supply chains, delivering more food produced closer to home for families, expanding economic opportunity, and creating jobs in rural America,” said Vilsack.

The investments are part of a series of financial assistance tools to support producers and lenders in increasing capacity in the food supply chain.

