CNOS’ Meyer to be honored with Humanitarian Award

Dr. Steve Meyer with CNOS in Dakota Dunes, S.D., will be honored with the Humanitarian Award by...
Dr. Steve Meyer with CNOS in Dakota Dunes, S.D., will be honored with the Humanitarian Award by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons on Friday, Nov. 4.(CNOS)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A local orthopedic surgeon has been selected as Humanitarian Award recipient.

CNOS in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, has announced its own Dr. Steven Meyer, was named the 2022 Lawrence D. Door, MD Humanitarian Award recipient. The award is presented by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Humanitarian Committee.

“I am deeply humbled and gratified by the AAHKS Humanitarian Award, realizing that it is the cumulative efforts of hundreds of supporters, partners and the entire team at CNOS,” said Meyer.

This award recognizes AAHKS members who have distinguished themselves by providing humanitarian medical services with a significant focus on musculoskeletal diseases and trauma, in the United States and abroad.

Through Dr. Meyer’s STEMM (Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministry), he has provided more than 1,000 free surgeries, imported over $5 million of equipment and spent countless hours educating healthcare professionals.

“Dr. Meyer is a true advocate for the people of Tanzania, especially the orphans. I’ve witnessed his relentless drive and dedication personally. After a 24-hour flight home from Africa and with no hesitation, immediately resuming his clinical duties to balance responsibilities with his partners but all to remain devoted to his trips to Tanzania,” says CNOS’s Brian D. Johnson, MD, a co-worker of Meyer.

Meyer will receive his award on Nov. 4, at a ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

Cherokee, IA locker awarded $500,000-plus USDA grant
Real ID Graphic
Reminder to get your REAL ID to board domestic flights ahead of May 2023 deadline
Dog Walk Forecast: Gary
Dog Walk Forecast: Gary
Last day of warm weather before rain and cooler air settles in
Last day of warm weather before rain and cooler air settles in