CNOS’ Meyer to be honored with Humanitarian Award

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A local orthopedic surgeon has been selected as Humanitarian Award recipient.

CNOS in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, has announced its own Dr. Steven Meyer, was named the 2022 Lawrence D. Door, MD Humanitarian Award recipient. The award is presented by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Humanitarian Committee.

“I am deeply humbled and gratified by the AAHKS Humanitarian Award, realizing that it is the cumulative efforts of hundreds of supporters, partners and the entire team at CNOS,” said Meyer.

This award recognizes AAHKS members who have distinguished themselves by providing humanitarian medical services with a significant focus on musculoskeletal diseases and trauma, in the United States and abroad.

Through Dr. Meyer’s STEMM (Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministry), he has provided more than 1,000 free surgeries, imported over $5 million of equipment and spent countless hours educating healthcare professionals.

“Dr. Meyer is a true advocate for the people of Tanzania, especially the orphans. I’ve witnessed his relentless drive and dedication personally. After a 24-hour flight home from Africa and with no hesitation, immediately resuming his clinical duties to balance responsibilities with his partners but all to remain devoted to his trips to Tanzania,” says CNOS’s Brian D. Johnson, MD, a co-worker of Meyer.

Meyer will receive his award on Nov. 4, at a ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

