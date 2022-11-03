The cold is moving in along with a rain chance and even a bit of snow for some

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has been moving through Siouxland Thursday and temperatures are starting to tumble as a result.

As the cold front pushes east, lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s for many of us with a chance of rain showers, a couple thunderstorms, and maybe even some snow mixing in for the western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Friday will give us a mostly cloudy and cool day with the best chance of rain showers being in the eastern parts of Siouxland although Sioux City could still see a couple of those showers during the day with highs in the mid 40s.

The rain will be moving east Friday night, but the colder air could turn some of that rain into light snow in eastern Siouxland with a light accumulation possible in some areas, especially on grassy surfaces.

That system will then push east meaning increasing sunshine for our day on Saturday with highs close to average in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into next week we’ll have both warming and cooling to talk about.

I’ll have the very latest on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop

Latest News

Future Track
The cold is moving in along with a rain chance and even a bit of snow for some
Cooler air is moving into Siouxland
Cooler air is moving into Siouxland
Last day of warm weather before rain and cooler air settles in
Last day of warm weather before rain and cooler air settles in
Future Track
One more mild day before rain chances and colder weather move in