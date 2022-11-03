The cold is moving in along with a rain chance and even a bit of snow for some

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has been moving through Siouxland Thursday and temperatures are starting to tumble as a result.

As the cold front pushes east, lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s for many of us with a chance of rain showers, a couple thunderstorms, and maybe even some snow mixing in for the western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Friday will give us a mostly cloudy and cool day with the best chance of rain showers being in the eastern parts of Siouxland although Sioux City could still see a couple of those showers during the day with highs in the mid 40s.

The rain will be moving east Friday night, but the colder air could turn some of that rain into light snow in eastern Siouxland with a light accumulation possible in some areas, especially on grassy surfaces.

That system will then push east meaning increasing sunshine for our day on Saturday with highs close to average in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into next week we’ll have both warming and cooling to talk about.

