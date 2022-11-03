Diesel prices on the rise, while gasoline prices fall

By Matt Hoffmann
Nov. 3, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Reports indicate the price of diesel has increased by a third this November, due to shortages, potentially raising the cost of consumer goods.

A diesel shortage could mean higher costs for consumer goods which are transported to the store or your home primarily through a semi-truck or a train, both of which mostly run on diesel fuel. But there is some good news if you drive a gasoline-powered vehicle, the price of a gallon of gas has fallen yet again.

Here’s an economic advisor to President Joe Biden on why diesel prices have spiked.

“It’s that some refineries, particularly in California, and the Midwest, that were offline are coming back online. So hopefully, we’ll see some relief there as well,” said Jared Bernstein, a member of the president’s council of economic advisors.

The price of gasoline is doing better than diesel. According to the gas tracking site GasBuddy, the price of a gallon of gas has dropped more than 20 cents in the last month.

“In terms of goods, you know, whether we’re talking about the stuff you see a Walmart or Target or Amazon or for that matter, you know, things that trucks move around the country, that inflation is actually flattened out considerably. So we need to pay attention to all the sectors not just the goods sector, but in that sector. I think the unsnarling of supply chains has helped,” said Bernstein.

According to CNBC, diesel prices have increased by 33% this November. The American Petroleum Institute warned the Biden administration that an export ban, which could keep oil reserves in the U.S., would actually raise prices on U.S. consumers.

