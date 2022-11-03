Last day of warm weather before rain and cooler air settles in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are starting off on the warm and windy side today. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning with our wind out of the south southeast up to 25 miles per hour and gust up to 35 miles per hour.

For today, our highs will be all over the place. Towards the east we will see a pretty warm and windy day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but out west our highs will be in the upper 50s low 60s as a cold front starts to move into Siouxland. Wind will be out of the south southwest today with wind up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. We will also see a mostly cloudy day as clouds move in from the west.

Tonight, we will see our temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s tonight. We do have some showers looking to develop into the early parts of the evening, but that chance is looking slim. Winds will be out of the north northwest up to 20 miles per hour and mostly cloudy conditions.

Friday we could see some wintry mix in the early morning hours, and another chance throughout the early parts of the day on Friday. The chance of wintry mix is very slim, but not ruled out. All depends how fast the colder air moves into the region.

