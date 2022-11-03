Le Mars home heavily damaged after large basement fire Wednesday

Le Mars, IOWA (KTIV) - A house in Le Mars, Iowa is heavily damaged after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department says crews were called to 4th Street Northwest for a house fire. Responders encountered heavy smoke coming from the front side of the home, when they arrived.

Two people made it out of the house safely, but a dog was still inside. As firefighters went into the house, the kitchen floor started to sag and drop, before collapsing into the basement.

Crews found the dog and treated it with a pet oxygen mask. It was taken to a local veterinarian for further evaluation.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle in a basement bedroom. No one was hurt.

