Muskies topple Stampede in School Day Game

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Around 4,000 students from across Siouxland had the opportunity to play a little hooky and catch the Sioux City Musketeers. Don’t worry they weren’t actually skipping school but went to a Muskies game for a field trip.

The rowdy crowd might have been the perfect thing for the Musketeers who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. And the second period looked to be going the same way when 23 seconds into the period Ryan Conmy lit up the red light to make it 4-0.

Both teams would add goals after that sending the students home happy with a 5-1 Musketeers win.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday

Latest News

Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle prepares to serve against Parker in the Panthers victory.
Dakota Valley sweeps through Parker in first postseason match
The Hinton Blackhawks celebrate after defeating Denver to move on to the Class 2A state...
Sioux Center, Western Christian & Hinton keep moving in brackets to reach state semifinals
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph gives his weekly update on the Huskers on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
Huskers quarterback ‘day-to-day’ while dealing with elbow issue
Bishop Heelan ends the 2022 volleyball season in the Class 4A quarterfinal at the state...
Heelan ends volleyball season in state quarterfinals