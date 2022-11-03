Muskies topple Stampede in School Day Game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Around 4,000 students from across Siouxland had the opportunity to play a little hooky and catch the Sioux City Musketeers. Don’t worry they weren’t actually skipping school but went to a Muskies game for a field trip.

The rowdy crowd might have been the perfect thing for the Musketeers who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. And the second period looked to be going the same way when 23 seconds into the period Ryan Conmy lit up the red light to make it 4-0.

Both teams would add goals after that sending the students home happy with a 5-1 Musketeers win.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.