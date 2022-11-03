Norfolk Walmart evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to gas leak

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk, Nebraska Walmart was temporarily evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday.

According to the Norfolk Fire Division, they received a call just after 5 PM for a gas leak at the Walmart, located at 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave.

Arriving units found a strong odor of gas outside the building. Walmart management stated there was a gas line leaking in the Garden Center area. The line had been accidentally damaged while stock was being moved.

The building had been evacuated by store management prior to fire units’ arrival.

Firefighters made entry with gas meters and detected dangerously high gas readings in the area where the leak was reported. Gas service to the building was shut off with Black Hills Energy assisting.

Firefighters and Black Hills Energy continued to monitor gas levels for about an hour and a half until the building was clear of gas and found to be safe.

There were no injuries to report.

