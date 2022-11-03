Sioux Center gets a chance to win first-ever state championship, Western Christian gets a 2A championship rematch

CORALVILLE (KTIV) - The athletes say it best: They work hard their whole life dreaming of playing in a state championship game and on Wednesday Siouxland teams came that much closer by giving it their all in the state semifinals.

The Sioux Center Warriors start things off in class 3A with a tough test against #1 Des Moines Christian.

The Warriors would not falter even being down by one. They went on to take three straight sets to advance on to the 3A championship game with the opportunity to win their first-ever state championship. Final set scores: Des Moines Christian 25-22, Sioux Center 25-20, Sioux Center 30-28, Sioux Center 26-24.

“I’ve been working for this since I was a little girl and I know all the other girls on the team. We were literally just talking after when we were grabbing our bags and stuff, like we were like these are the moments we live for. Like these are the moments we live for,” said Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center senior.

Sioux Center defeats #1 Des Moines Christian to move on to the Class 3A state championship game. (KTIV)

The Warriors will face #2 Davenport Assumption on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

To Class 2A, the Hinton Blackhawks took on #1 Dike-New Hartford in the semifinal. The Wolverines made this one a tough test, but the Hinton Blackhawks fought their way to stay in every set. Dike-New Hartford would ultimately take this game in a sweep to advance to the 2A state championship. Final set scores: DNF 25-14, DNF 25-20, DNF 25-11.

“I told the girls when we got finished, ‘Don’t hang your heads.’ I mean they’ve got everything to be proud of. Just getting to this point is a major accomplishment. So much talent, so many good things that they’ve done this year,” said Kate Ortegren, Hinton co-head coach.

“My teammates are amazing. This year was... I couldn’t have asked for anything more. We’re ending at the state tournament, and I think we played our hearts out. And this is going to set a statement for years to come,” said Aubree Lake, Hinton senior.

Hinton ends their season with a 27-3 record and a trip to the Class 2A state semifinal (KTIV)

The Blackhawks finish their magical run at 27-3 with lots to look forward to next season.

The Western Christian Wolfpack had one more test to get back to the 2A state championship game as they take on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The Wolfpack would cruise through to take the win in a sweep 3-0. Final set scores: WC 25-16, WC 25-21, WC 25-11.

“As a senior, there’s no better way to finish your season and your career in a state championship. And not only that, but with your best friends so I feel so blessed, so lucky, and I can’t wait for one more with my best friends,” said Stella Winterfeld, Western Christian senior.

And what better than a rematch of last year’s 2A championship game? The Wolfpack will have another chance against Dike-New Hartford on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

The Wolfpack celebrate after taking a semifinal win to make their way back to the Class 2A state championship game. (KTIV)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.