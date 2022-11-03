Tonight at 7 p.m.: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley to hold rally in Sioux City

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the midterms quickly approaching, former President Donald Trump is in Sioux City to give a speech tonight.

The former president will speak at what’s being called the “Save America Rally” at Sioux Gateway Airport. The gates opened at 2 p.m. with speeches starting at 4 p.m. from other Republicans.

Some of those Republicans are running for re-election next week. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley will be among those taking the stage.

Trump himself is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

The rally will be streamed in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

