Around Siouxland: Christmas at the Homestead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland community is invited to get into the holiday spirit with the Christmas at the Homestead festivities at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and will send attendees back in time as they tour the homestead buildings decorated for the Christmas season.

The Stavenger Church, Lamont Country School and Shay/Adams House will be open for touring. In addition, Santa will be on hand for pictures, vendors will share their crafts, carolers will get attendees into the holiday season, and homemade goodies will be on hand.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.