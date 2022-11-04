Around Siouxland: Miracle League Is This Heaven?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Miracle League of Sioux City is preparing for its fundraiser, Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown event on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Orpheum Theater.

Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown will share his stories of time on the movie set while featuring his book, “If You Build It... A book about Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a silent auction, catch and Q & A with Dwier, social with appetizers and drinks, and a showing of the Field of Dreams at 7:30 p.m.

