Around Siouxland: Sioux City Performers Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony will be performing an unmatched musical experience this Nov. 12.

The symphony will be performing Mahler’s colossal Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” This piece deals with contemplating the meaning of life and the mystery of death.

Renowned soloists Celena Shafer, a soprano, and Michelle DeYoung, a mezzo-soprano will make an appearance along with over 200 orchestra and chorus members.

Tickets are available online, follow this link to learn more.

