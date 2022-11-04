Around Siouxland: Sioux City Performers Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony

By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony will be performing an unmatched musical experience this Nov. 12.

The symphony will be performing Mahler’s colossal Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” This piece deals with contemplating the meaning of life and the mystery of death.

Renowned soloists Celena Shafer, a soprano, and Michelle DeYoung, a mezzo-soprano will make an appearance along with over 200 orchestra and chorus members.

Tickets are available online, follow this link to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
WATCH: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley hold rally in Sioux City
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

Latest News

Around Siouxland: STEMM Night of Hope Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: STEMM Night of Hope Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Miracle League Is This Heaven?
Around Siouxland: Miracle League Is This Heaven?
Around Siouxland: Christmas at the Homestead
Around Siouxland: Christmas at the Homestead
Around Siouxland: Sioux City School Career Fair
Around Siouxland: Sioux City School Career Fair