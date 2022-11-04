Around Siouxland: Sioux City School Career Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 8, at North Middle School.

The event will feature current part-time and full-time job openings in the district, such as food service, instructional assistants, bus assistants, bus drivers, and more.

The district’s human resources team will be on hand to answer questions.

