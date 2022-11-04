Around Siouxland: STEMM Night of Hope Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - STEMM, an inter-denominational Christian ministry, will hold its annual Night of Hope fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City, Neb.

The event’s annual auction will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. and will feature a variety of auction items from jewelry, to vacations, to hunting excursions, to a Chocolate Labrador Retriever. Items can be viewed online.

The live and silent auctions benefits the children of Tanzania. In addition to the auction, hors d’oeuvre, cocktails and a program.

