A colder and wet start to our Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning we are seeing showers and even some wintry mix in some spots this morning. As of right now, heavier showers are now off in our eastern counties. Earlier this morning, we saw some wintry mix off in our western counties, but now we are seeing some light snow showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s this morning with feels like temperatures are in the 20s since our wind is up to 20 miles per hour out of the north.

For today, we will see on and off showers for the afternoon. We do have a chance of seeing some wintry mix near noon today, but the chance is very slim since our temperatures will be in the upper 40s for today. Wind will be out of the north today up to 25 miles per hour that will give us a wind chill in the 30s today.

Tonight, will be a cold night with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s tonight will wind chills in the teens in some spots as the wind will continue out of the north up to 15 miles per hour. Also, we could see some snow showers in the early morning hours of Saturday. The highest chance of snow showers will be in our southeastern counties. We are forecasting snow less than an inch in those counties. Snow accumulation will be on grass and elevated surfaces.

Looking at your weekend we will see mostly sunny skies with more average highs for this time of year. Don’t forget that Sunday we will fall back an hour for daylight savings time.

I have more details coming up on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.