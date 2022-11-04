Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
WATCH: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley hold rally in Sioux City
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

Latest News

FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Early voting available through Monday in Woodbury County
Trump touts Reynolds and Grassley’s track records during Sioux City rally
Trump touts Reynolds and Grassley’s track records during Sioux City rally
Trump touts Reynolds and Grassley’s track records during Sioux City rally
Trump touts Reynolds and Grassley’s track records during Sioux City rally