Early voting available through Monday in Woodbury County

The Woodbury County Courthouse serves as one of the early voting locations in Woodbury County
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This coming Tuesday is election day for the general midterm election, but in Woodbury County, early voting will go through the weekend and into Monday.

Early voting locations will be the Long Lines Family Center at 401 Gordon Drive in Sioux City and will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Carpenters Local 948 at 2200 West 19th Street in Sioux City on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Woodbury County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Gill encourages early voting to limit stress on the polls Tuesday.

Gill said rain is forecasted and with 27,000 voters projected to be at the polls he suggests looking at voting early. He said election security is not an issue when it comes to collecting early ballots.

“For the 25 years that I’ve been the Woodbury county auditor we’ve had early voting week. had virtually no problem with the as far as ballot security goes,” said Gill.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Gill suggests people go to woodburycountyiowa.gov to confirm their voting location.

