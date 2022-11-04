Eastern Siouxland could get in on a rain & snow mix before some weekend warming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The system that brought much of Siouxland a bit of rainfall continues to push to the east as Friday’s temperatures never got out of the 40s.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy for central and western Siouxland while eastern Siouxland will get in on another chance of showers with maybe some snow mixing in that could give a light accumulation on grassy surfaces with lows heading into the mid 20s.

That system will be pushing east on Saturday leaving us with a lot of sunshine and highs getting warmer in the mid to upper 50s as our wind shifts to the southwest.

A few more clouds will move in on Sunday with highs staying a bit above average in the mid 50s.

Monday looks to stay dry although that could change by Monday night beginning an active few days that will keep rain chances in our forecast from Tuesday through Thursday with maybe even a bit of snow for late in the week.

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.