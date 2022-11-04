Head-on collision resulted in one fatality in Calhoun County, IA

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An early morning two-vehicle accident on Friday, Oct. 4 has resulted in a fatality, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

It was at 8:40 a.m. when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, Iowa, crossed the center line at Highway 4 and County Road D-26, struck a vehicle driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville, Iowa, head on.

Harsin, who was pulling a gooseneck trailer, went up and over Ludwig’s vehicle.

Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin, were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

