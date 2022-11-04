Lincoln Police: Woman’s wallet with 4-carat diamond ring inside stolen at Costco food court

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a man they believe stole a woman’s wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside.

According to LPD, Thursday morning, a 39-year-old woman reported that while she was eating at the Costco food court, she had set her Louis Vuitton wallet on the seat next to her and when she finished eating, forgot the wallet and left.

LPD said the incident happened around lunchtime on Wednesday, and security video from Costco shows a man taking the wallet after the woman left the store.

Police said the woman claimed her wallet had the usual contents, as well as her 4-carat diamond ring valued at $77,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

