Marijuana legalization, healthcare, gun rights all on the ballot across Siouxland

This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road...
This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road to November 8, but it will first start with primaries in may.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It won’t be just candidates on your ballots across Siouxland. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota each have ballot measures too.

In Iowa, voters will decide if the right to bear arms will become part of the state constitution.

In Nebraska, voters will decide if local governments can spend more money on developing commercial air service, whether or not an ID should be required to vote, and if the state’s minimum wage should be increased to $15 an hour by 2026.

And in South Dakota, voters will be asked if the state should be required to expand Medicaid benefits and whether marijuana should be legalized for those 21 and over.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
WATCH: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley hold rally in Sioux City
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

Latest News

South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Schools release list of superintendent finalists
The Woodbury County Courthouse serves as one of the early voting locations in Woodbury County
Early voting available through Monday in Woodbury County
Fatal Car Crash
Head-on collision resulted in one fatality in Calhoun County, IA
Some of the Woodbury Central staff members who previously graduated from the school.
Woodbury Central building ‘Wildcat Family’ of former graduates who now teach in the district