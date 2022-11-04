Marijuana legalization, healthcare, gun rights all on the ballot across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It won’t be just candidates on your ballots across Siouxland. Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota each have ballot measures too.

In Iowa, voters will decide if the right to bear arms will become part of the state constitution.

In Nebraska, voters will decide if local governments can spend more money on developing commercial air service, whether or not an ID should be required to vote, and if the state’s minimum wage should be increased to $15 an hour by 2026.

And in South Dakota, voters will be asked if the state should be required to expand Medicaid benefits and whether marijuana should be legalized for those 21 and over.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.