SCFR issues friendly reminder

Smoke detector mgn
Smoke detector mgn(WEEK)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Siouxlanders go to set their clock back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 6, Sioux City Fire-Rescue is also reminding residents to change their smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries.

Sioux City Fire-Rescue suggests changing the batteries at least twice a year, as well as testing their smoke alarms monthly.

While replacing batteries, it is also important to check the age of the alarm. If a smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced. For those who have hard-wired smoke alarms, a battery replacement may also be required.

Sioux City Fire-Rescue offers a Safe Home program. If anyone needs smoke alarms, they are asked to contact SCFR and a free home inspection will be provided and up to two alarms will be installed for free.

The public is encouraged to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 712-279-6377 with any questions.

