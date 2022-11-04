Sioux Center battles till the end but ultimately falls to Assumption

CORALVILLE, IA (KTIV) - After taking down top seeded Des Moines Christian in the semifinal round the Sioux Center Warriors turned into Coralville’s Cinderella team. Entering the championship game against Davenport Assumption the Warriors may have been the underdogs but they would not show it.

Battling till the bitter end Sioux Center ultimately fell in the first set 25-23. A big run in the second set from Assumption won set 2 25-16. The Warriors did not give in, working to try and take a set but Assumption was just too much taking the third and final set 25-21 to win 3 sets to none.

Willow Bleeker was the top performer of the match posting 22 assists and 3 kills.

