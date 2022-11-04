Sioux Center battles till the end but ultimately falls to Assumption

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, IA (KTIV) - After taking down top seeded Des Moines Christian in the semifinal round the Sioux Center Warriors turned into Coralville’s Cinderella team. Entering the championship game against Davenport Assumption the Warriors may have been the underdogs but they would not show it.

Battling till the bitter end Sioux Center ultimately fell in the first set 25-23. A big run in the second set from Assumption won set 2 25-16. The Warriors did not give in, working to try and take a set but Assumption was just too much taking the third and final set 25-21 to win 3 sets to none.

Willow Bleeker was the top performer of the match posting 22 assists and 3 kills.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop

Latest News

Head coach Tammi Veerbeek celebrates with her players after winning the Class 2A state...
Western Christian battles through five sets to win 18th state volleyball championship
Sioux Center defeats #1 Des Moines Christian to move on to the Class 3A state championship game.
Sioux Center gets a chance to win first-ever state championship, Western Christian gets a 2A championship rematch
Sioux City's Ryan Conmy and William Smith celebrate after a goal in the second period of the...
Muskies topple Stampede in School Day Game
Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle prepares to serve against Parker in the Panthers victory.
Dakota Valley sweeps through Parker in first postseason match