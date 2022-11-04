Sioux City Transit announces new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new addition will be made to the Sioux City Transit System beginning Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the City of Sioux City, a new route called Airport (#11) will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial areas south of the airport. In addition, a fixed route and paratransit service will be extended by one hour to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Transit Operations Supervisor Jason Allen also announced the former Airport route (#6) will be renamed to Singing Hills route (#6).

The announcement also noted outbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will connect to the new Airport Route (#11) at the Singing Hills Walmart (Transfer Point). Inbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will end at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center at 501 Nebraska St. (Transfer Point).

Questions about fixed route service can be directed to the Sioux City Transit Dispatch Office at 712-279-6404. Paratransit service questions can be directed to the SRTS Dispatch Office at 712-279-6919.

