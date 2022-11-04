Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

