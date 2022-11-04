South Sioux City, NE Public Library computers to be down Monday, Nov. 7

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Computers at the South Sioux City, Neb. Public Library will be out of service on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow for a technology update.

The library, which received funding for 12 new computers in its adult computer lab and six children’s computers, will update its technology access Monday.

In a news release, city officials stated, “these computers will help better serve the children and adults who use them daily. We hope to have the computers back up and running on Tuesday.”

