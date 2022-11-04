South Sioux City Schools release list of superintendent finalists

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City Community Schools has released its list of finalists to become the district’s new superintendent.

The finalists are Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega.

The finalists for South Sioux City's new school superintendent. (South Sioux City Community Schools)

With the finalists chosen, the interview process will begin next week with the Board of Education. Then each candidate will spend a full day in the district, either on Nov. 15 or Nov. 16. Then final interviews with the candidates will be done on Nov. 21 with the Board of Education.

The search for a new superintendent started after the current South Sioux City superintendent, Todd Strom, announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The full bios of each candidate can be viewed below.

Jason Alexander

Alexander holds an Education Specialist degree from the University of Nebraska - Kearney, a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska- Kearney, Bachelor of Science in Education from Chadron State College.

He is currently serving as Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools where he’s been since 2018. He formerly served as Superintendent and Principal at Ord Public Schools. Prior to that, he was the principal at Burwell Elementary School for six years.

Derek Ippensen

Ippensen holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Doane College, an Education Specialist degree from the University of Nebraska - Kearney, a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska - Kearney and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College.

He is currently serving as Norfolk Public High School Principal where he’s been since 2018. He formerly served as PK-12 Principal at Shickley Public Schools for seven years. He also served as an Activities Director/Teacher/Coach for Central Catholic High School in West Point for four years.

Ashley O’Dell

O’Dell holds an Education Specialist degree from Wayne State College, a Master of Education in School Administration from Wayne State College, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of South Dakota.

She is currently the Assistant Superintendent for the South Sioux City Community School District beginning in 2021. She formerly served as Principal of South Sioux City High School for three years. Prior to that, she served as Assistant Principal at the South Sioux City High School for three years.

Ronny Ortega

Ortega holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in Education Leadership from University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in School Counseling from University of Nebraska - Omaha and a Bachelors in

Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

He is currently serving as the Bryan High School Principal and he has held that position for four years. He formerly served as Executive Director of School Support and Supervision for the Omaha Public School District. He was also the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha for four years.

