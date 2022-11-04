Trump touts Reynolds and Grassley’s track records during Sioux City rally

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are optimistic former President Donald Trump’s visit to Sioux City can give them the jolt needed ahead of the Tuesday midterm election.

Reynolds and Grassley gave their campaign speeches ahead of Trump on Thursday at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Reynolds touted getting Iowans back to work as well as tax cuts recently passed.

“When we see inflation at a 40-year high from this president what do we do... we cut your taxes!” said the Republican governor during the rally.

Donald Trump fully endorsed Reynolds and said she is one of the best governors in the country.

“Kim is a tireless fighter for Iowan farmers... I can tell you that because she also has lots of phone calls when there’s a problem. She also fought to get Iowans back to school, she protected you under the sieged second amendment,” said Trump.

Trump also endorses Grassley and said he respects his longevity, visiting all 99 counties in the state, and his voting record in the Senate.

“He is a very special man... this really is a national landmark and I don’t say that easily... but America needs Chuck Grassley in the US Senate,” said Trump.

Grassley echoed what he feels is the importance of the 2022 election and congress.

“You got to get your family and friends to go vote if we want to make a big difference, and get a Congress that will turn things around and stop these bad policies,” said Grassley.

Tuesday night’s results will tell if Trump’s late campaign stop did push Grassley and Reynolds over the edge in their re-election bid.

