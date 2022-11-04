Western Christian battles through five sets to win 18th state volleyball championship

Head coach Tammi Veerbeek celebrates with her players after winning the Class 2A state...
Head coach Tammi Veerbeek celebrates with her players after winning the Class 2A state championship(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack have been a state powerhouse when it comes to high school volleyball, aiming for their 18th state championship in program history.

The Wolfpack would be facing another powerhouse in the two-time defending Class 2A state champions, Dike-New Hartford. Western Christian was hoping for revenge after falling to the Wolverines in last year’s class 2A state championship. Dike-New Hartford had won the past six matchups dating back to 2011.

Thursday, Western Christian finally took down the Wolverines in the Class 2A state championships after battling through all five sets. This one didn’t come down to skill, but rather grit and tenacity.

Final set scores:

Set one- WC wins 25-1, Set two- DNH wins 25-19, Set three- WC wins 25-21, Set four- DNH wins 25-13, Set five- WC wins 16-14.

The Wolfpack win their 18th state championship, first one since 2019, by a final score of 3-2.

The Western Christian Wolfpack are crowned as the 2022 Class 2A State Champions
The Western Christian Wolfpack are crowned as the 2022 Class 2A State Champions(KTIV)

“I cannot believe that just happened. It does not feel real to me. This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched girls come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up, if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” said Stella Winterfled, Western Christian senior.

Senior Stella Winterfeld hugs head coach Tammi Veerbeek yelling, 'We finally did it' after...
Senior Stella Winterfeld hugs head coach Tammi Veerbeek yelling, 'We finally did it' after defeating Dike-New Hartford for the 2A state championship(KTIV)

Senior outside hitters Stella Winterfeld and Abby VerBurg combined for 50 kills together on the night. Winterfeld totaled 24 kills while VerBurg totaled 26. The two have been playing volleyball together dreaming of this moment since the 5th grade.

The Wolfpack finish their season as the Class 2A state champions with an overall record of 43-5.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop

Latest News

Sioux Center poses around their trophy after a run to the state championship match.
Sioux Center battles till the end but ultimately falls to Assumption
Sioux Center defeats #1 Des Moines Christian to move on to the Class 3A state championship game.
Sioux Center gets a chance to win first-ever state championship, Western Christian gets a 2A championship rematch
Sioux City's Ryan Conmy and William Smith celebrate after a goal in the second period of the...
Muskies topple Stampede in School Day Game
Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle prepares to serve against Parker in the Panthers victory.
Dakota Valley sweeps through Parker in first postseason match