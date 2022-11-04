Western Christian battles through five sets to win 18th state volleyball championship

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack have been a state powerhouse when it comes to high school volleyball, aiming for their 18th state championship in program history.

The Wolfpack would be facing another powerhouse in the two-time defending Class 2A state champions, Dike-New Hartford. Western Christian was hoping for revenge after falling to the Wolverines in last year’s class 2A state championship. Dike-New Hartford had won the past six matchups dating back to 2011.

Thursday, Western Christian finally took down the Wolverines in the Class 2A state championships after battling through all five sets. This one didn’t come down to skill, but rather grit and tenacity.

Final set scores:

Set one- WC wins 25-1, Set two- DNH wins 25-19, Set three- WC wins 25-21, Set four- DNH wins 25-13, Set five- WC wins 16-14.

The Wolfpack win their 18th state championship, first one since 2019, by a final score of 3-2.

The Western Christian Wolfpack are crowned as the 2022 Class 2A State Champions (KTIV)

“I cannot believe that just happened. It does not feel real to me. This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched girls come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up, if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” said Stella Winterfled, Western Christian senior.

Senior Stella Winterfeld hugs head coach Tammi Veerbeek yelling, 'We finally did it' after defeating Dike-New Hartford for the 2A state championship (KTIV)

Senior outside hitters Stella Winterfeld and Abby VerBurg combined for 50 kills together on the night. Winterfeld totaled 24 kills while VerBurg totaled 26. The two have been playing volleyball together dreaming of this moment since the 5th grade.

The Wolfpack finish their season as the Class 2A state champions with an overall record of 43-5.

