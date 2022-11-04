Woodbury Central building ‘Wildcat Family’ of former graduates who now teach in the district

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s not particularly shocking for a school to have a handful of staff members that were also former students. However, over a third of one Siouxland school district’s staff is made up of former graduates, who now see themselves as one big family.

“We started referring to ourselves as ‘the Wildcat Family,’” said Denise Heiman, the special education and communications teacher at Woodbury Central. “And we really are, because we all grew up here. Not all of us, but a lot of us grew up here, went to school here. We have an invested interest in the town and the school.”

Woodbury Central in Moville may not be the largest school district; their graduating classes average around 40 students. However, over 40 of their teachers and staff members are former Woodbury Central graduates from all different years. It’s a testament to both the school district education, and the strong community.

“I appreciate all the support that comes from the Woodbury Central community,” said Kati Steffen, the middle school science teacher at Woodbury Central. “And I felt that all through school, and I knew that I wanted to be a part of that as an adult and as a teacher as well.”

The staff at Woodbury Central say that being a former student has helped them recognize the legacy and history of the school, and they strive to carry that on to future generations. For Steffen, who graduated in 2010, much of her inspiration to become a science teacher stemmed from the experience she had with her science teacher when she was a Woodbury Central student.

“I do like to be challenged, and she did that for me,” said Steffen. “And I realized that I was good at science, even when I didn’t necessarily think I was before. And it just gave me the confidence to excel in that category.”

She says from those days, she always knew she wanted to teach at Woodbury Central.

“I went through all of my college schoolings hoping that there would be a job that opened up here,” said Steffen. “And then when I graduated, I ended up teaching elsewhere, but it did so happen that a job opened up a couple of years ago, and I was very excited to be able to come back.”

And while others didn’t originally intend to end up back at Woodbury Central, they were compelled to return nevertheless, like Heiman, who graduated in 1975.

“The last place we were was in Louisiana, and I had a daughter at that time, and the school system is not good in Louisiana,” said Heiman. “So when the opportunity arose, I packed up my daughter and brought her back here, because I thought that I got a good, stable education, and she will too.”

With a homegrown staff so invested in both the school and the community, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Wildcat Family continue to grow as more students graduate.

