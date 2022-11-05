Biden Administration makes grants available to increase competition in meat processing industry

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to help boost competition in the highly concentrated industry.

The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year and help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs mostly in rural areas where the plants are located.

The Biden administration wants to add meat processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options of where to sell their animals while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition because the biggest companies now have so much power over pricing.

