Several Siouxland Counties are under a red-flag warning

Sioux Falls, SD (KTIV) -The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST Sunday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Here is the area included in warning:

In Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O’Brien and Clay Counties.

In Minnesota, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Jackson, Pipestone and Rock Counties.

In South Dakota, Beadle, Kingsbury, Brookings, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union Counties.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon.

In Iowa, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida.

In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.