Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -Sioux City Police are currently looking for a 17-year-old autistic child by the name of Zack Hoselton-McCarthy.

Zack was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park around 3pm. He was wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans.

If you see Zack please contact the SCPD at 712-279-6440.

