SportsFource Extra: Football Finale
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - FB
Stanton 52 Nebraska Christian 24 F
Neligh-Oakdale 40 Riverside 28 F
Norfolk Catholic 62 Lincoln Lutheran 42 F
Battle Creek 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 20 F
Howells-Dodge 58 Dundy County 8 F
Pierce 33 Columbus Lakeview 23 F
Clarkson-Leigh 46 Weeping Water 18 F
Herreid/Selby Area 62 Irene-Wakonda 30 F
OABCIG 19 Spirit Lake 0 F
Central Lyon/GLR 42 West Lyon 7 F
West Sioux 49 Western Christian 20 F
Bloomfield 34 Wynot 22 F
Pierre T.F. Riggs 59 Yankton 31 F
NBA
Chicago 119 Boston 123 F
Toronto 110 Dallas 111 F
Cleveland 112 Detroit 88 F
Miami 99 Indiana 101 F
Charlotte 99 Memphis 130 F
Golden State 105 New Orleans 114 F
LA Clippers 113 San Antonio 106 F
Brooklyn 128 Washington 86 F
NHL
Buffalo 3 Carolina 5 F
Columbus 3 Colorado 6 F
