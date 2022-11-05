SportsFource Extra: Football Finale

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - FB

Stanton 52 Nebraska Christian 24 F

Neligh-Oakdale 40 Riverside 28 F

Norfolk Catholic 62 Lincoln Lutheran 42 F

Battle Creek 28 Hastings St. Cecilia 20 F

Howells-Dodge 58 Dundy County 8 F

Pierce 33 Columbus Lakeview 23 F

Clarkson-Leigh 46 Weeping Water 18 F

Herreid/Selby Area 62 Irene-Wakonda 30 F

OABCIG 19 Spirit Lake 0 F

Central Lyon/GLR 42 West Lyon 7 F

West Sioux 49 Western Christian 20 F

Bloomfield 34 Wynot 22 F

Pierre T.F. Riggs 59 Yankton 31 F

NBA

Chicago 119 Boston 123 F

Toronto 110 Dallas 111 F

Cleveland 112 Detroit 88 F

Miami 99 Indiana 101 F

Charlotte 99 Memphis 130 F

Golden State 105 New Orleans 114 F

LA Clippers 113 San Antonio 106 F

Brooklyn 128 Washington 86 F

NHL

Buffalo 3 Carolina 5 F

Columbus 3 Colorado 6 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
WATCH: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley hold rally in Sioux City
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Northwest Iowa town evacuated due to large field fire Wednesday
Travis Morgan, in the middle, with his family. He passed away from cancer back in October.
Kingsley farmer passes away from cancer, community comes together to harvest his last crop
Fatal Car Crash
Head-on collision resulted in one fatality in Calhoun County, IA
Rich Pedersen
Missing adult in Cedar County found safe

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
Sioux Center poses around their trophy after a run to the state championship match.
Sioux Center battles till the end but ultimately falls to Assumption
Head coach Tammi Veerbeek celebrates with her players after winning the Class 2A state...
Western Christian battles through five sets to win 18th state volleyball championship
Sioux Center defeats #1 Des Moines Christian to move on to the Class 3A state championship game.
Sioux Center gets a chance to win first-ever state championship, Western Christian gets a 2A championship rematch