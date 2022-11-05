Warmer weekend in Siouxland!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday, Siouxland! The weekend is here and so are some warmer temperatures!

With the warm and dry weather we are having, Several northern Siouxland counties are under a red flag warning on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Tonight we’ll cool things down to right around 40 with a couple of clouds overhead.

We’ll see our temperatures pick up tomorrow into the mid 50s with maybe a couple of sprinkles early in the morning. As we head into the afternoon we’ll see skies start to clear up giving us quite a bit of sunshine.

Tomorrow night we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 30s.

We will start the work week off with a few clouds throughout the day on Monday with highs once again in the mid 50s.

Monday night we have the possibility of seeing some showers later in the night with lows in the low 40s.

Those showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday. It will be quite a bit warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday night will be a warm one with lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be another day of scattered showers with highs getting into the upper 60s.

Could we see snow showers later in the week? I’ll have the details coming up tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

