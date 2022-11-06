Howells-Dodge secures division 2 state volleyball championship with win over Overton

By Nick Reis
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - The Howells-Dodge Jaguars entered their championship game against the Overton Eagles as the 1 seed in Nebraska’s division 2 volleyball playoffs, and they would look to cap off their dominant season with a state title.

The Jaguars would start off the match hot, winning the first set 25 to 16. The Eagles would make things interesting after that though, winning the second set in extra points, 26-24, and taking the third set in a 25-22 nailbiter.

Howells-Dodge showed why they were the number 1 ranked team in division 2 though, securing close wins in the final two sets to take home the state championship. Congratulations to the Jaguars on an outstanding season.

