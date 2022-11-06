Iowa teen convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody

Teen convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody
Teen convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody(KCCI TV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI-TV) A teen convicted of killing her rapist escaped custody. The story of Pieper Lewis made national headlines when she was sentenced in September.

Jerry Evans, executive director of the 5th Judicial District Dept. of Corrections, confirmed to KCCI-TV in Des Moines Saturday that Lewis escaped custody at 6:19 a.m. on Friday.

Evans said Lewis cut off her tracker but was not sure where she might be headed.

Lewis was 15 years old when she admitted she killed 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in Des Moines in 2020.

Lewis said she was a victim of human trafficking and said Brooks raped her several times before she killed him.

A Polk County judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation and a deferred judgment.

The deferred judgment means this could be expunged from Lewis’ record. Lewis was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of Brooks.

GoFundMe page set up for Lewis in September surpassed a half million dollars.

A warrant has been issued for Lewis’s arrest.

On Friday, a report of violation of probation was made, requesting that a probation violation hearing be scheduled upon her apprehension and ordering that her deferred judgments are revoked and her original sentence is imposed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Sioux City Police are searching for a 17-year-old male with autism.
Sioux City Police are looking for a 17-year-old autistic male
South Sioux City Community Schools
South Sioux City Schools release list of superintendent finalists
Fatal Car Crash
Head-on collision resulted in one fatality in Calhoun County, IA
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
WATCH: Trump, Reynolds and Grassley hold rally in Sioux City

Latest News

Powerball
South Dakota Lottery said someone won a $1 milllion second-place prize
Powerball
Powerball numbers for a record $1.6 Billion Jackpot!
Morningside and Briar Cliff had two different results in their respective matchups on Saturday.
MSide & Briar Cliff
Wayne St vs USF