Morningside and Briar Cliff see very different results in their Saturday afternoon matchups

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs came into their matchup with Doane as the #1 seed in the GPAC and on the verge of history: quarterback Joe Dolinchek needed just one more touchdown pass to set the all-time GPAC touchdown pass record. The game would begin with some uncertainty though, as Dolinchek was spotted out of uniform on the sideline just before the game. This forced Luke Johanssen into the starting role for the Mustangs, and he would deliver.

After an early interception that led to a Doane field goal, the Mustangs would go on to put up two touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-3 lead. Morningside would continue to keep their foot on the gas, holding Doane scoreless as they proceeded to score 16 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third, including a 65-yard punt return TD. Morningside would secure the dominant victory, 58-3.

Just across town, the Briar Cliff Chargers were hoping to score their second win of the season when they took on Concordia. They would start off the game fairly competitive, trailing by 2 touchdowns at the half, before Concordia really opened this one up. They would hold the Chargers scoreless in the second half while putting up 21 more points of their own to run away with the 45-10 win.

