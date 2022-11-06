Norfolk Catholic & Hartington Cedar Catholic fight for Nebraska division 1 state volleyball championship in inter-Siouxland battle

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - 2 rival Siouxland squads: Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic, found themselves as the last ones standing in the Nebraska division 1 state volleyball championships, and this Saturday they squared off in Lincoln to see who would be taking home the title.

Norfolk Catholic came into the game as the favorite, having locked up the division’s #1 seed prior to the tournament. However, the 7th ranked Cedar Catholic squad was up to the challenge, and would take home the victory in 5 hard-fought sets. Congratulations to both of these teams for their great seasons.

