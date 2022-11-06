Red flag warnings issued for several counties in northern Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Sunday, Siouxland! It’s been a pleasant weekend and we are in for a warm start to the work week.

With the dry conditions we’ve been having, several counties in Northern Siouxland are under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. this evening.

Tonight will be on the chillier side with lows in the mid 20s.

Monday will be comfortable with highs in the lower 50s and mostly sunny skies overhead. We’ll see clouds start to make their way into the region later in the afternoon. It will be another dry day with increased fire danger.

Monday night won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Moisture in the air will begin to pick up Tuesday. In the afternoon hours, we have a slight chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 60. It will be a breezy day with winds blowing out of the southeast at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Those showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night. Lows expected to be in the mid 50s.

We’ll warm things up even more on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll start the morning off with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Do we have any cool down in sight? I’ll have the details tonight in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.